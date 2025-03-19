Will seek legal opinion on recruitment of 20 inspectors during Cong's tenure: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, March 19 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the government will seek the Advocate General's opinion regarding the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the recruitment of 20 inspectors in the Haryana Police during the Congress tenure.

He said if the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) can initiate an investigation into the matter through a specialised agency, in compliance with the court's decision, the government “is ready to provide the necessary services immediately”.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during the Zero Hour of the ongoing Budget session in the Assembly in response to concerns over the recruitment process when Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda was at the helm.

The Chief Minister said in 2011 a petition was filed in the High Court by an individual, alleging irregularities in the recruitment process for 20 posts of Inspector in Haryana Police conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission in 2008.

The petitioner claimed that despite securing the highest marks in the written examination, insufficient marks were awarded in the interview.

In addition, the petitioner alleged that two of the selected candidates had not even appeared for the written examination.

The court ruled that “if the petitioner is not satisfied with this decision, then it is his legal right to appeal”.

The Chief Minister further said the court had formed a three-member committee to investigate the petitioner's allegations.

In its report, on this allegation of impersonation, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission stated that the attendance sheet of the written examination is no longer available.

“Therefore, to investigate this, a forensic match of handwriting recorded on the answer sheet should be done by a specialised agency by taking a sample of the handwriting of both the selected candidates. On this, the court in its order said that it could not perform the role of an investigative agency, but the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has the freedom to get the facts investigated," he said.

Saini also highlighted that during the Congress tenure, the recruitment process for government jobs was flawed. At that time, qualified youth were exploited, and many deserving candidates, especially from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, could not think of getting a government job.

