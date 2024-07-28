Will preserve Telangana culture, heritage: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, July 28 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that his government would preserve the culture and heritage of Telangana and place them proudly on the world map.

He participated in an event to mark the completion restoration of historic Qutub Shahi tombs by Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

The restoration project was undertaken jointly by Telangana Government and Aga Khan Trust for Culture with the support of the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP).

The conservation of more than 100 monuments in 106 acres was one of the largest conservation programs taken up in 2013.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Prince Rahim Aga Khan and others attended the event.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude and appreciated the Aga Khan Trust for Culture on behalf of the state government and Hyderabad people for its cooperation and generosity in the conservation of the historical monuments.

Revanth Reddy said the Qutub Shahi Heritage Park and Seven Tombs are the testament of the Nizam dynasty's architectural skill and cultural richness.

The Chief Minister noted that Telangana is bestowed with thousands of years of history, culture and traditions. This region was ruled by Satavahanas, Kakatiyas, Qutub Shahis and others. He said every ruler left his own unique cultural imprint.

"Telangana is the hub of architectural marvels such as Charminar, Golconda Fort, Qutub Shahi Tombs, Thousand Pillar Temple, Ramappa Temple, Alampur Temple etc," he said.

The Chief Minister observed that Hyderabad is famously known for its 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb' and witnessed harmony and the coexistence of people with diversified cultures.

Telangana is proud of having Ramappa Temple which was recognised as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Asaduddin Owaisi thanked Aga Khan Trust, Telangana government and US Consulate for restoring a great historical legacy of Hyderabad. He urged the Chief Minister to consider the proposal of the Aga Khan Trust for maintaining the tombs.

Qutub Shahi Tombs is the world's largest royal necropolis and a major tourist attraction.

With over 100 monuments including mausoleums of rulers of the Qutub Shahi dynasty (1518-1687), the sprawling complex at the foot of the majestic Golconda Fort has got a new lease of life.

The complex called Qutub Shahi Heritage Park has 40 mausoleums, 23 mosques, stepwells, a 'hamam' (mortuary bath), pavilions and garden structures, each with its striking grandeur and a unique synthesis of architectural styles.

The restoration of the royal necropolis started in 2013 when a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for an integrated conservation and landscape restoration project of the Tomb complex by the then Andhra Pradesh State Department of Archaeology and Museums, QQSUDA, AKTC and Aga Khan Foundation.

The entire complex has been divided into three zones -- the core archaeological area, a visitor facility area and a biodiversity zone.

The conservation activities have been implemented by master craftsmen working with stone and lime. The project involved craft-led approach, reviving traditional building crafts and utilising traditional materials in the conservation.

In November 2022, UNESCO had recognised the conservation of six stepwells (Baolis) at Qutub Shahi Tombs with the award of distinction.

These stepwells were all believed to have been constructed between 16th and 17th century under the first ruler of Qutub Shahi dynasty Sultan Qutb-ul-Mulk.

