Centralised kitchen for meals to 28,000 students to come up in Telangana CM's constituency

Hyderabad, July 28 (IANS) The Hare Rama-Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation will maintain a centralised kitchen to provide breakfast and lunch to 28,000 school students in Kodangal, the Assembly constituency of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister on Sunday discussed the establishment of a semi-residential school as a pilot project in Kodangal in Mahabubnagar district with the representatives of the Hare Rama-Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the construction work of the centralised kitchen has already started in Kodangal town. The kitchen will be maintained by the charitable foundation with CSR funds.

The Chief Minister will launch the pilot project in Kodangal soon after the completion of the construction of the centralised kitchen.

He suggested a detailed study be undertaken to implement the same project across the state. The objective of the government is to provide quality education and nutritious food to the poor students, Revanth Reddy added.

The state government plans to establish one integrated residential school in each constituency.

Residential schools for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Minorities will be brought together in one place. One integrated residential school is proposed in each of the 119 Assembly constituencies.

As a pilot project, integrated residential schools will be established in Kodangal and Madhira constituencies, represented by Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, respectively. The government has already acquired 20 acres of land each in Kodangal and Madhira for establishing integrated residential schools.

