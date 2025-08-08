Will participate in 'Vote Bachao Adhikar Yatra': VIP's Sahani slams BJP, EC over SIR

Patna, Aug 8 (IANS) Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) National President, Mukesh Sahani, on Friday said there is “no meaning in holding elections if votes are stolen,” pointing out that taxpayers' money is being wasted when the electoral process is compromised.

Speaking to reporters in Patna on Friday after attending an INDIA Bloc meeting in New Delhi, Sahani said the core agenda of the meeting was to “protect the Constitution from those attempting to steal votes” through the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision.

“Dr. B.R. Ambedkar gave voters the power to choose the government for five years, but if votes are stolen, what is the point of conducting elections? If democracy is to be ended, then say so openly and rule like Hitler,” Sahani said.

He claimed that Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi had revealed that a single voter’s name appears in multiple state voter lists without proper address verification, calling it the BJP’s “secret to winning elections with the help of the Election Commission.”

Sahani announced that VIP workers will be deployed at every polling booth in Bihar to monitor the process.

He also declared the launch of a ‘Vote Bachao Adhikar Yatra’ from August 17, which will conclude in Patna on September 1.

In that Yatra, senior leaders of the INDIA Bloc, including senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajesh Ram, and many other will participate.

Commenting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Punauradham, Sitamarhi, Sahani questioned his silence over the alleged misbehaviour faced by Sitamarhi women in Maharashtra for speaking Hindi.

“BJP is in power in Maharashtra. What action has been taken against those discriminating on the basis of language? Amit Shah has not made a single statement on such incidents, yet he comes to Bihar to seek votes. He has nothing to do with Bihar and Bihari people. He just wants their votes,” Sahani said.

