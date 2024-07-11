Will meet Thackaray, Sharad Pawar and Akhilesh in Mumbai: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, July 11 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she will separately meet Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during her two-day trip to Mumbai to attend the marriage function of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani.

"I will meet Uddhav Thackeray, whom I have not met for quite some time, there tomorrow. I will have political discussions with him. I will also go to the residence of Sharad Pawar and meet him. I heard that Akhilesh Yadav will be there. I will also meet him. I will be coming back to Kolkata on Saturday," she told media persons while leaving for Mumbai.

However, she did not specify the subjects of her discussion with the three other regional party leaders.

The Chief Minister lambasted a section of the media for allegedly creating negative propaganda against her party by bringing some old videos regarding mob violence just before the bypolls for four Assembly constituencies in the state on Wednesday. "This was done deliberately to create false propaganda before the polls. Even an event of 2021 was highlighted. I might adopt legal steps against such things," she said.

