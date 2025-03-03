Will go by high command’s directions, says K'taka CM on Moily's remarks on power sharing

Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) Reacting to statements by former Union Minister Veerappa Moily that “no one can prevent Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar from becoming the CM”, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Monday that he would go by the Congress high command’s directions.

Answering a question in this regard, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “I am telling you again, the statements of former Union Minister Veerappa Moily or any other leaders are not important. The decision of the party high command is important and we will abide by it.”

When asked that after AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge’s orders, he has not made any comments while others have continued to issue statements, CM Siddaramaiah maintained that, “I will go by the high command’s directions.”

Meanwhile, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, a close associate of CM Siddaramaiah also stated that despite the statements by Veerappa Moily and other leaders about the CM’s post, the final decision in this regard would be taken by the high command.

“We make statements for our satisfaction. That’s it. The matter of Chief Minister won’t fall in our jurisdiction,” he stated.

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, who openly demanded removal of Shivakumar from the post of state President and also maintained that he was ready to take on the responsibility, stated, “Veerappa Moily’s statements are personal. Moily is our party’s senior leader. He is a former CM and former union minister. I won’t dispute him. However, the ultimate decision in this regard will be taken by the high command.”

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has directed the party members not to discuss the change in the state’s Chief Minister’s post.

Speaking to the media in the Vidhana Soudha premises, Shivakumar responded to journalists' questions regarding power sharing. He stated, "Kharge has instructed us not to discuss the issue of power sharing, and I am committed to his words."

When asked about former Union Minister Veerappa Moily's statement that no one can stop him from becoming the Chief Minister, Shivakumar replied, "Veerappa Moily has expressed his personal opinion. I will not comment on it, nor is there any need to discuss it."

However, BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra reacted by stating that Moily had indicated Shivakumar would soon become the Chief Minister.

Additionally, a Congress MLA claimed that Shivakumar would assume the Chief Minister’s position in December.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.