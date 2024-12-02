Will follow Gandhian way, says Ajay Rai after receiving notice to postpone Sambhal visit

Lucknow, Dec 2 (IANS) Lucknow Police issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Monday, asking him to postpone his scheduled visit to Sambhal.

The notice cited the need to uphold public order and adhere to restrictions imposed by the District Magistrate of Sambhal under Section 163 BNSS, considering the communal sensitivity of the violence-hit region.

Rai, along with other Congress leaders, had planned to visit Sambhal on Monday.

Responding to the police directive, Rai asserted that the entry ban on outsiders was effective only until November 30, and the Congress had deliberately scheduled their visit for December 2.

"We had decided beforehand that their ban was till November 30, so we announced December 2 as the date for our visit. We will try to proceed in a Gandhian manner," Rai told IANS.

"Our effort is to assess the situation there, to understand the atrocities and violence people have endured," he added.

Rai stressed the Congress's commitment to peaceful methods.

"They issued the notice under Section 163 this morning. However, we are determined to approach this in our own Gandhian way," he said.

This development follows an earlier incident on Saturday when a 15-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party (SP), led by Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, was prevented by heavy police deployment from visiting Sambhal.

Acting on instructions from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the delegation intended to gather details about the violence and prepare a report for the party's leadership. However, the delegation was stopped from leaving Pandey's residence, and even their attempt to reach the party office was blocked by security personnel.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 when a court-mandated survey team arrived at the disputed Mughal-era Jama Masjid, amid claims of a Harihar temple existing on the site.

Protesters attacked the police and survey team with stones, escalating the situation into violent clashes. Vehicles were torched, and firing ensued, resulting in the deaths of four youths and injuries to several, including police personnel and officials. The attackers also caused extensive vandalism.

In response, authorities suspended Internet services and restricted the entry of outsiders to restore calm in the area. A significant police presence was deployed around the Shahi Jama Masjid, particularly during Friday prayers.

Reports indicate that normalcy is gradually returning to Sambhal, with schools reopening and daily activities resuming. However, the contentious issue surrounding the disputed site remains a flashpoint, drawing political and public attention.

