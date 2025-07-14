Why Mahesh Bhatt feels the soul of Aashiqui lives on in 'Saiyaara'

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has called Mohit Suri’s upcoming directorial “Saiyaara” one of the most definitive romantic films of this generation.

Reflecting on its emotional depth and timeless storytelling, Bhatt shared that he feels the soul of 'Aashiqui' lives on in “Saiyaara.” He shared, “Every generation has a love story that defines it. Saiyaara, to me, will be the most definitive romantic film of this generation. When I made Aashiqui, I did it with a lot of purity, and I was fortunate that people connected to it deeply and made the two newcomers into overnight stars. I expect Mohit Suri to do the same with Saiyaara.”

“It is amazing to see that people have the nostalgia of Aashiqui when they are seeing "Saiyaara," but I can tell you that Saiyaara will rewrite the rules of what a romantic film should be in today’s time and for today’s generation. Every new generation must surpass the earlier generation in everything, and I’m excited for Saiyaara to do the same. Mohit is my prodigy, and I couldn’t be happier if he surpasses me in every way possible,” added Mahesh Bhatt.

Showering praise on Mohit Suri, the veteran filmmaker expressed his pride in seeing Mohit step out of his mold for "Saiyaara."

“It is refreshingly different from whatever he has made in his entire career, and the film seems to have incredible depth of romance, which Mohit has within him. I’m glad he has put it all out there for the world to see and embrace. Intensity is necessary for people to connect with the emotion of love, and I’m very excited about Saiyaara.”

Mahesh Bhatt also shared that he had long encouraged Mohit to work with fresh faces, and he’s pleased that he has teamed up with YRF to bring Saiyaara to life.

“I’m thrilled to see him take the plunge with Saiyaara with two really talented actors who are simply sparkling on the screen. I’m also very happy that he has a studio like YRF beside him and behind him for this project who have such a rich cinematic legacy.”

The 'Sadak' director went on to add, “Saiyaara is looking incredibly fresh, like a breath of fresh air that only happens with newcomers. The energy of Saiyaara is palpable and I have very high expectations from this film to soar. I can’t wait for the country to see it on July 18th!”

Mahesh Bhatt’s “Aashiqui” turned Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal into overnight stars. “Saiyaara” marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as YRF’s new lead pair.

Produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, the film is set to release on July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide.

