When Javier Bardem revealed about his actual hair on ‘No Country For Old Men’

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actor Javier Bardem’s portrayal of psychopath Anton Chigurh in the Coen Brothers directorial ‘No Country For Old Men’ has cultivated a loyal network of fans across the world. The character is so iconic that he has been identified as the most realistic film depiction of a psychopath by an independent group of psychologists in the Journal of Forensic Sciences. A huge part of the character being so cold yet fearsome is his hairdo.

The actor, in fact once addressed it as well saying that those were his actual hair during the shoot of the film.

He once appeared on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, and spoke about his character and its hairstyle, and how it was an outcome of his unmanageable hair.

The show host told him, “You've gone blonde in ‘Skyfall’, but your classic bad hair, it won you an Oscar. I always assumed that was a wig, but it wasn't a wig”.

Responding to the same, the actor said, “No, it wasn't a wig, unfortunately not. I had to live with that for two months in Santa Fe. No matter what I did with it, it would always stay in that shape. So when I went to buy something in the supermarket, everybody would freak out. Yeah, I had to wear a hairnet to put the thing in place. And then on the last day of shooting, I had to take an elevator to go to the first floor of a building where we were shooting”.

He further mentioned, “And the elevator opened, and everybody on the crew was wearing hair. And the Coen Brothers were right there in front of me with the thing”.

‘No Country For Old Men’ won four awards at the 80th Academy Awards (including Best Picture), three British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), and two Golden Globes.

