When Bradley Cooper asked Amy Schumer if she’s 50-years-old

Los Angeles, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress and comedian Amy Schumer has recalled being asked by Hollywood star Bradley Cooper if she was 50-years-old.

The Hollywood star celebrated his 50th birthday on January 5, and he mistakenly asked the actress whether she'd already reached the milestone too, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Schumer shared: "I saw him, and you know, ‘how are you?’, and he said ‘You know, I turned 50 this year’ and he goes, ‘You 50?’"

She recalled being shocked by Cooper's question.

The “I Feel Pretty” star continued: "I tried to recover - you know, I’m 43 - so I’m like, ‘I will be 50! But I’m not 50 yet! Yeah no, I’m not, Bradley, but thank you for thinking of me!'"

The 43-year-old actress also talked about how she's often mistaken for fellow comedy stars Melissa McCarthy and Rebel Wilson.

She said: "I don’t correct them. I just go, ‘Yeah, 'Bridesmaids' changed my life.'"

Schumer previously confessed to having a big crush on Cooper.

The actress said on 'The Tonight Show' back in 2015: "I always harass him. I feel very uncomfortable talking to somebody that handsome. He’s very charismatic and stares into your eyes and asks you questions, which no man does."

Meanwhile, Cooper has been dating model Gigi Hadid since late 2023, and a source recently revealed that the celebrity duo are "very happy together".

The loved-up couple are "serious about each other", but they aren't in any rush to get engaged.

The insider told PEOPLE: "Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together."

Cooper and Hadid, who dated music star Zayn Malik between 2015 and 2021, feel like their personalities are very complementary.

The source shared: "Gigi has a free spirit personality and she brings out a fun side of Bradley."

