'We surely need to win': Rahul Bheke on India's international break clashes against Maldives, Bangladesh

Shillong, March 17 (IANS) The Indian senior men’s team have had two training sessions in Shillong and are getting into the groove for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh (March 25) and the preparatory friendly against Maldives (March 19). Defender Rahul Bheke is adamant that anything less than a victory in the two games will be a failure for the side.

Bheke, who has faced Maldives once and Bangladesh twice before (all in 2021), felt that the three teams have undergone a lot of changes in the last four years.

"I have played against both teams before, but it's been a few years since we last met them. I have seen their clips from recent matches. They are both good teams aiming to qualify for the Asian Cup. So, we need to do our best. These are two home matches that we surely need to win."

Maldives' 22-member squad landed in the Meghalaya capital on Sunday and will have two training sessions before facing the Blue Tigers.

Bheke, who scored in India's last match against Malaysia in November, said, "We've had a good start to the camp, with two solid training sessions. We still have two more days before our friendly, and that's great preparation for the 25th game (against Bangladesh). I think Maldives will be a good test because they are a similar kind of side to what Bangladesh will be."

Having played in Shillong several times during his domestic career, the 34-year-old expressed his excitement about representing the country here and hoped for a chock-a-block Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for the two matches.

“I have played in Shillong before, during I-League, and recently came here with Bengaluru FC to play against NorthEast United. The weather was really cold last time, but now it’s pleasant for football. Everyone enjoyed training on the pitch here. We know that the atmosphere will be good and the support will be loud.

"We experienced that during the ISL. The stadium was packed. We hope that the same number of people, if not more, will be present during the India matches,” said the defender.

Bheke is known to be an attacking threat during set pieces, making his name as a goal-scoring defender. He demonstrated his right-place-at-the-right-time ability quite effectively this season, notching three goals for Bengaluru in the ISL 2024-25.

His extra-time winner for the Blues in the 2018-19 final against FC Goa has been one of the highlights of his career. His two goals for India have also been headers from corners. However, for Bheke, it's not just about him, but the entire action carefully coordinated by every player and coach involved.

“Whenever it comes to set pieces, it’s not about one individual. It’s about the entire group and what goes into the set piece – right from the delivery to the men who are blocking and the final touch. Everything has to be perfect. If everyone else does their job, but I go and miss, it’s a total loss for the team. So, everything needs to come together in order to get the goals.

"And it’s not just me getting on the end; there are other players who score from set pieces, and that variety is a good advantage for us. We know that sometimes games can be won through set pieces. It is one of our strengths," said Bheke.

Of course, adding to India's strength is Sunil Chhetri, with whom Bheke shares the dressing room at Bengaluru FC. But even he didn't have any prior information of Chhetri's return to the national team.

"I really didn't know that he was coming back to the national team. He told us his decision during BFC training the same day his return was announced. I think it's a great thing for the team because at present, he is the leading Indian goalscorer in the league. He will be a good addition to the team. We all know what he can deliver, not only on the pitch but also off the pitch with his leadership," shared Bheke.

