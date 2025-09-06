We shot scenes in minus 18 degrees for Mirai, says Teja Sajja (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor Teja Sajja, who plays the lead in director Karthik Gattamaneni's eagerly awaited pan Indian film, 'Mirai', has now disclosed that they shot in temperatures as low as minus 18 degrees for certain sequences in the film.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Teja Sajja disclosed, "We shot certain important sequences of the film in the Himalayas. The temperatures there were freezing. They were as low as minus 18 degrees."

Going on to disclose that he felt the biting cold while shooting these sequences, Teja Sajja said, "I would be wearing boots and several layers of clothing including thermals. But despite all that, I would feel like as if scores of needles were pricking my feet every time I took a step."

The actor disclosed that the unit shot in biting cold for three days. The film has triggered huge expectations among both fans and film buffs.

For the unaware, actor Teja Sajja is coming up with his next big venture, Mirai, after creating a massive impact with the pan India blockbuster, 'Hanu-Man'. Mirai, which is being mounted on an epic scale, is being produced by leading production house People Media Factory, with filmmaker Karthik Gattamaneni at the helm.

Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, 'Mirai', sources claim, will be a revolution in the superhero genre.

For the unaware, Manoj Manchu plays the menacing antagonist in this film, which will also feature Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Director Karthik Gattamaneni is not only Mirai's director but also its cinematographer. The film’s screenplay has been crafted by Karthik himself, with Manibabu Karanam contributing both to writing and the dialogues. The world of Mirai has been brought to life with rich visual detail, thanks to Sri Nagendra Tangala, who heads the art department, while Sujith Kumar Kolli has been serving as the film's Executive Producer.

Produced by People Media Factory, the creative force behind blockbusters like Karthikeya 2 and Jaat, Mirai will be a bold step forward in the studio's Pan-India journey. Pointing out that the teaser showcased stunning visuals and cinematic scale, sources say the movie will have a record number of VFX shots.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on September 12, Mirai will hit theatres in eight languages, available in both 2D and 3D formats.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.