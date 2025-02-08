We humbly accept people's verdict: Kejriwal concedes defeat, congratulates BJP

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat as election results showed the BJP securing a clear majority in the Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal, who lost his New Delhi constituency seat to BJP’s Parvesh Verma, accepted the verdict with humility and extended congratulations to the winning party, the BJP.

"The election results for Delhi are out, and we humbly accept the people's verdict. The decision of the public is paramount, and we respect it with all our heart," Kejriwal said in a video message.

He congratulated the BJP for its victory and expressed hope that the party would fulfill the expectations of the people. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the BJP on this win. I sincerely hope that they live up to the hopes and aspirations with which the people have given them this mandate," he added.

Reflecting on AAP’s decade-long governance, Kejriwal highlighted his party’s contributions to education, healthcare, water, electricity, and infrastructure. "In the past ten years, we worked relentlessly to improve schools, hospitals, and essential services in Delhi. We strived to provide relief to people in every possible way and enhance the city's infrastructure," he said.

While acknowledging the electoral loss, Kejriwal assured that AAP would continue its service to the people and play a constructive opposition role. "We are not in politics for power. We see politics as a means to serve the people. Whether in government or opposition, we will stand by the people in their joys and sorrows, helping them in any way we can," he stated.

Kejriwal also praised AAP workers for their dedication and resilience throughout the election. "I want to congratulate all AAP workers who fought this election with immense hard work and determination. They endured a lot but stood strong. I am proud of them," he said.

As per the latest trends, the BJP is leading in 47 out of 70 seats, while AAP is trailing with 23 seats.

The results mark a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape, with the BJP making strong inroads in the capital.

