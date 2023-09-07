WB Assembly passes resolution making Poila Baisakh as Bengal Statehood Day

Kolkata, Sep 7 (IANS) The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution by a majority vote declaring 'Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year Day)' as the Statehood Day.

It was also decided that the famous song 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol (Bengal’s soil, Bengal’s water)' penned by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore will be the State Song, on the line of National Song.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that even if Governor C.V. Ananda Bose refused to clear the proposal, the day will be celebrated as per the resolution.

"Poila Boishakh, the first day of the Bengali calendar, is considered an extremely auspicious day. The state government consulted several acclaimed persons on this matter and the majority of them voiced in favour of celebrating 'Poila Boishakh' as the Statehood Day for West Bengal. I do not care even if the Governor does not clear the resolution. We will celebrate it as the Statehood Day,” the Chief Minister said while participating in a debate on the resolution.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said ideally June 20 should be declared as the Statehood Day for West Bengal, since on June 20, 1947 was officially declared as an integral part of the state.

“There is no scientific justification for declaring 'Poila Boishakh' as the Statehood Day. So the fate of the resolution will be the same as similar resolutions moved by the state government on issues like change of state's name or formation of legislative council or the one relating to the replacement of the Governor with the chief minister as the chancellors of state universities,” he said. The BJP opposed the resolution.

The lone All India Secular Front (AISF) representative in the Assembly, Naushad Siddique questioned whether declaration of 'Poila Boishakh' as the Statehood is to cover up the innumerable incidents of corruption that have marred the image of the state nationally.

The Governor this year celebrated West Bengal Foundation Day within the Governor’s House premises, which resulted into a tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the State Secretariat. The Governor faced scathing criticism from the chief minister for his decision.

