Water level in Mettur Dam rises as heavy rains lash catchment areas

Chennai, Oct 16 (IANS) The water level in Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu's Salem district has risen and reached 92 feet after the inflow into the dam increased following heavy rains in the catchment areas, officials said on Wednesday.

The release of water from the dam, which was generally 7,000 cusecs, has now been reduced to 500 cusecs. The water level has touched 92 feet, and the total water in the Mettur Dam at present is 54.96 TMC.

With the northeast monsoon affecting southern states, including the catchment areas of the Mettur Dam, the inflow into the dam, which was 15,531 cubic feet per second (cusecs) on Tuesday, has increased to 16,196 cusecs on Wednesday.

The release of water for irrigation from the Mettur Dam through the East-West Canal has been reduced from 500 cusecs to 300 cusecs.

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have led to the filling of the Krishnarajasagar and Kabini dams in the Cauvery catchment areas. Surplus water from both these dams is released into the Cauvery River and reaches the Mettur Dam through Hogenakkal in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu.

The water level in Mettur Dam is 120 feet, and its capacity is 93.47 TMC. The previous AIADMK government, led by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, launched the Mettur Surplus Water Scheme, also known as the Sarabanga Lift Irrigation Project, in 2021. The project aims to divert surplus floodwaters released from the Mettur Dam into 100 lakes in the region for irrigation and drinking purposes.

When Mettur Dam is full, water is taken to the Thimmampatti Pump House via canals, and excess water is pumped to M. Kallipatti Lake and Nangavalli Lake through pipelines. Water is then discharged to multiple lakes and ponds. The scheme is expected to support agriculture on 4,238 acres of land in 40 villages and provide drinking water to 38 villages.

With the northeast monsoon hitting Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and heavy rains expected in the Cauvery catchment areas, the water level in Mettur Dam is expected to rise further in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.