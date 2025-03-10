Waqf Bill will not be stopped by threats: Jagdambika Pal on Muslim groups' protest

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) As protests by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) intensify against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is expected to be presented in Parliament soon, Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), reaffirmed on Monday that the Bill will be passed and not be stopped by threats.

To mount pressure on the BJP’s key allies — TDP and JD(U) — the Board has decided to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on March 13 and is sending invitations to all the Opposition parties to take part in it.

It has warned that if the Bill is still passed, the Board will launch a nationwide movement.

Additionally, they will also approach the Supreme Court with the confidence that justice will be served.

Speaking with IANS, Jagdambika Pal said, "The Supreme Court is always an option, but should democracy function through threats or by the will of the people? Laws are made by elected representatives, not by threats or violent rhetoric."

He further criticised the contradiction in the AIMPLB's approach, where they threaten action while simultaneously seeking legal recourse.

Pal defended the government's stance, saying that the Waqf Bill had been carefully considered by the JPC after extensive consultations.

"We listened to the AIMPLB for six months, giving them four hours to voice their concerns," Pal said.

"As a result, we’ve now prepared a 400-page amendment, which addresses the needs of the country’s minorities. This law aims to support vulnerable groups, including the poor, women, orphans, widows, and economically backward Muslims."

The amendments, according to Pal, ensure that the Bill will benefit those who need it most, making it a crucial step forward for marginalised Muslim communities. He made it clear that no threats would halt the process of passing the law.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind lent its support to the AIMPLB’s protest, accusing the government of forcing Muslims onto the streets to defend their rights.

Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani expressed solidarity with the protest scheduled for March 13 at Jantar Mantar, stating that Muslims are being compelled to fight for their rights.

