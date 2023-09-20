Wamiqa Gabbi’s father helped her get into skin of her ‘Charlie Chopra’ character

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who essays the titular role in the upcoming series ‘Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley’, shared that her father, Govardhan Gabbi played an instrumental part in getting her character right.

The actress was guided and mentored by her father to ace the character of Charlie Chopra.

Talking about the same, Wamiqa said, “I have always believed that the essence of a character lies in its details. Playing Charlie was a remarkable journey for me. My father, Govardhan Gabbi, who is from a literature background, was my guiding light throughout this process.”

She further mentioned: “His assistance in perfecting the Punjabi dialect and dialogues was instrumental in helping me bring authenticity to my character. As a Punjabi myself, I was excited to take on this role and with his support, I felt even more connected to Charlie’s world.”

The series also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam.

Adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, ‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley’, in association with Tusk Tale Films, is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan along with Vishal Bhardwaj.

The series will be available to stream on Sony LIV from September 27.

