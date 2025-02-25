Wamiqa Gabbi calls attending Milan Fashion Week like ‘stepping into a dream’

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi recently expressed her excitement about attending Milan Fashion Week, describing the experience as a surreal dream.

Sharing her thoughts, she said, “Fashion has always been a reflection of who I am, and attending Milan Fashion Week feels like stepping into a dream. It’s a space where creativity knows no bounds, and I’m excited to soak it all in—styles, stories, and everything in between. It’s amazing to be part of this ever-evolving art on such a big stage.”

The eagerly awaited Milan Women's Fashion Week is set to take place from February 25 to March 3, 2025. Hosted at the stunning Palazzo Marino, this edition promises an exciting blend of glamour, creativity, and innovation. With 153 events lined up, including 56 in-person runway shows, Milan will showcase Fall/Winter 2025 collections.

Talking about Wamiqa Gabbi, the actress was recently seen alongside Varun Dhawan in "Baby John." She will next be seen in the upcoming spy thriller "G2," directed by debutant Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. "G2" serves as the sequel to the 2018 hit "Goodachari," which was written by and starred Adivi Sesh. In this new installment, Wamiqa stars opposite Adivi Sesh. She recently wrapped up the European shooting schedule for "G"2 alongside Adivi. Actor Emraan Hashmi, who has a significant role in the film, is expected to bring his own intrigue to the plot. The star-studded cast also includes Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini.

Apart from this, Gabbi also has “Bhoot Bangla,” with Akshay Kumar and Tabu in the lineup.

Wamiqa made notable appearances in several successful projects in 2023, including the Prime Video series "Jubilee," the Netflix film "Khufiya," and the SonyLIV series "Charlie Chopra" & "The Mystery of Solang Valley."

