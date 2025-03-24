VP Dhankhar praises CJI's transparency in cash at residence of Delhi HC judge case

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday lauded the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for making all material related to the controversy involving a Delhi High Court judge publicly available, calling it an "unprecedented" move since independence.

He also described the judiciary's in-house response as "a step in the right direction."

Vice President Dhankhar announced that a meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders would soon be convened to discuss the matter.

On Monday, he met with Leader of the House J.P. Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to deliberate on the issue.

"I am grateful to Nadda Ji and Kharge Ji for a meaningful discussion on this sensitive matter affecting the judiciary. This is the first time since independence that a Chief Justice has shared all available material in a transparent and responsible manner," Vice President Dhankhar said after the meeting.

He also highlighted the formation of a committee by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna to investigate the matter. "The vigilance shown by the Chief Justice is commendable. Institutions like the judiciary and legislature can only function effectively if their internal mechanisms are prompt, transparent, and maintain public confidence," he added.

Vice President Dhankhar said it is the need of the hour to await the committee's findings, which he said would provide crucial information for further consideration.

He welcomed Kharge's suggestion to discuss the issue with Rajya Sabha floor leaders. "A meeting will be convened shortly to deliberate on the matter with all floor leaders," he added.

The Vice President underlined the significance of the judiciary's proactive steps. "Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna's actions are unprecedented. Every effort will be made to ensure transparency and address concerns raised by the judiciary, members of the Bar, MPs, and the public," he said.

Expressing appreciation for the bipartisan approach, Dhankhar remarked, "I am grateful for the time and deep understanding shown by Nadda Ji and Kharge Ji. Despite their political roles, they recognise that strengthening the country's institutions requires honesty and a commitment to the public interest. It is vital to address such issues decisively to prevent their recurrence."

