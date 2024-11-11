Vladivostok sets new temperature record amidst warming trends across Russia

Moscow, Nov 11 (IANS) Vladivostok set a new 30-year high-temperature record, reaching 14 degrees Celsius and surpassing the previous record for this date by 0.9 degrees Celsius, the Primorye Hydrometeorology Center said.

The warm Sunday saw nighttime temperatures between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius and a peak of 14 degrees Celsius during the day, breaking the record set in 1994, with only light mist observed overnight and no significant precipitation throughout the weekend, Xinhua news agency reported.

Boris Kubai, head of the centre, noted that temperatures in the region have persistently exceeded the long-term averages by 1.5 to 3 degrees Celsius over the past six months.

He also highlighted changes in precipitation patterns, with flooding occurring earlier in June this year rather than the usual July to September season, a clear deviation from historical weather patterns.

Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorology Center, recently said that Russia's warming trends are progressing faster than global averages.

According to Vilfand, warming in Russia's temperate regions occurs at 2.5 times the global rate, while northern regions are heating even faster -- at a rate of 3.5 times.

