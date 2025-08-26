Andhra Pradesh Rains: Red Alert Shocker for Vizag, Srikakulam; Massive Downpour Predicted!

Parts of the north coastal state of Andhra Pradesh experienced light to moderate rain on Monday. According to the IMD, Amaravati, there will be thunderstorms in portions of the south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 26 and 27, while there will be heavy rainfall in parts of the NCAP.

According to the IMD, the upper air cyclonic circulation remained between 1.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level, sloping southward with height, over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the shores of Odisha and West Bengal. By Wednesday, a low-pressure area is expected to develop over the same area under its influence.

According to the weather service, portions of the NCAP districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalle are anticipated to see heavy to extremely severe rainfall in isolated locations. There is a chance of thunderstorms with lightning across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

On August 26 and 27, isolated locations over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema are likely to see strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph. Parvathipuram in the Parvathipuram Manyam district had 2 cm of rain over the course of the last 24 hours, which ended at 8:30 am on Monday. Komarada, Kurupam, Jiyyammavalasa, and Garugubilli, all in the Manyam district, received 1 cm of rain during the same time frame.



