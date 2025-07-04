Vivek Agnihotri treats with 'The Bengal Files' promo ahead of the 'Never Again USA Tour'

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) After delivering two hard-hitting dramas in the form of "The Tashkent Files", and "The Kashmir Files", filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is all set to treat the movie lovers with the final chapter in the ‘truth trilogy’ — "The Bengal Files".

Ahead of the theatrical release of the movie on September 5 this year, "The Bengal Files" will be getting an international premiere in July. The overseas journey of the drama will commence with the USA tour.

The "Never Again" tour of the movie will premiere on July 19 and conclude on August 10.

On Friday, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to his official Instagram handle and shared a gripping promotional video for the 'Never Again' tour, comprising glimpses from "The Tashkent Files", "The Kashmir Files", and "The Bengal Files" trailer. The clip further informed about the premiere dates and cities of the USA tour.

Dropping the promotional video on the photo-sharing app, the director wrote, "USA, are you ready for The Bengal Files? Grand Premieres across the USA...10 Cities. 1 Truth. If The Kashmir Files hurt you… The Bengal Files will haunt you. 🇺🇸 NEVER AGAIN TOUR | Premieres from July 19 – August 10, 2025...Be the first in the world to watch. BOOK YOUR SEATS NOW: cohna.org/thebengalfiles."

The 'Never Again' tour will have "The Bengal Files" screened in ten cities across U.S. — New Jersey, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, DC, Raleigh, Tampa, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Helmed and penned by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, "The Bengal Files" has been jointly backed by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi under the banners of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I Am Buddha Productions.

With Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar in key roles, the movie will also have Puneet Issar, Govind Namdev, Babbu Maan, Palomi Ghosh, Mohan Kapur, Namashi Chakraborthy, Anubha Arora, Satwant Kaur, Richard Keep, Shubhankar Das, Divya Palat, Ankit Bisht, Saurav Raj Vermaa, and Olga Yumasheva as the ancillary cast.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.