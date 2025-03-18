Visiting Delhi for discussion on Pennar River water dispute: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday that he is visiting Delhi to discuss the Pennar River water dispute and the issue of water flowing from the Kolar region towards Tamil Nadu with the Union Minister for Jal Shakti C. R. Patil.

Before leaving for New Delhi, he said: "The Supreme Court had directed both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states to hold discussions among themselves and resolve the Pennar River water dispute. However, on Monday night, we received information that Tamil Nadu's representatives would not be attending and that they would be submitting a separate appeal."

"The truth of this matter will be known once we reach there. However, I should not reject the invitation, so I will attend the meeting and hold discussions," Shivakumar stated.

"In addition, if time permits, I will also meet with ministers from other departments, including the Forest Minister, to hold discussions," he added.

When asked about the incident where an electric pole collapsed at a construction site, leading to the death of women, Shivakumar responded, "Precautionary measures must be taken to prevent such accidents at construction sites, and I have issued instructions accordingly."

The Pennar river dispute remains contentious, particularly concerning the proposed dam across the Markendeya River, a tributary of the Pennar. According to Shivakumar, Tamil Nadu's concerns are unwarranted.

"The proposed dam would not affect Tamil Nadu in any way. They are aware of the water scarcity in Kolar district in Karnataka," he said.

Shivakumar had earlier emphasised the importance of dialogue between the two governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to resolve the issue. "It would be a long-drawn and expensive affair if we take the legal route. Hence, we are considering resolving the issue through dialogue," he had claimed earlier.

Shivakumar had also held talks over the issue, with the Union Minister of State for Water Resources and Railways, V Somanna, who hails from Karnataka.

