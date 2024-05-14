Virat, Anushka thank shutterbugs for respecting privacy of their kids Vamika and Akaay

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Star cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma have thanked the paparazzi for their thoughtfulness towards protecting the privacy of their children, Vamika and Akaay.

The power couple sent out gift hampers to the shutterbugs along with a note expressing gratitude for respecting the privacy of their children.

In a heartfelt note, the couple wrote: “Thank you for respecting the privacy of our kids and for always being cooperative! With love, Anushka and Virat”

Fondly referred to as Virushka, Anushka and Virat got married in December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. The two welcomed their first child, a daughter, whom they have named Vamika.

Their son Akaay was born on February 15 of this year. The couple kept the news of the second pregnancy under wraps, sparking intense speculation.

