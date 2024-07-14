Violence has no place in politics: PM Modi on attack on Trump

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the attack on US Presidential candidate Donald Trump, saying that "violence has no place in politics."

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies."

"Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," the Prime Minister added.

On Saturday, the former US President was shot at an election rally in western Pennsylvania in a possible assassination attempt just a day before the Republican Party is scheduled to begin its convention to formally declare him its nominee for the White House.

"The Secret Service has implemented protective measures, and the former President is safe," said Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the Secret Service, in a statement.

The former US President is "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," Trump Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

