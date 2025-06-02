Viksit Bharat requires thriving agriculture, prosperous farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bihar

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday emphasised the government’s firm commitment towards building a 'Viksit Bharat', stating that the path to national development passes through agricultural prosperity and farmers' welfare.

Union Minister Chouhan is in Motihari, Bihar, to engage in discussions focused on boosting agricultural productivity and ensuring better livelihoods for farmers in the state.

Highlighting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan said, “The Prime Minister is committed to building a Viksit Bharat. For this, Viksit agriculture and prosperous farmers are essential, this is the guiding mantra of the Agriculture Department. Across the country, 16,000 agricultural scientists are engaging directly with farmers. Scientists, along with state and central agriculture departments and agricultural universities, are working together to find ways to increase production, reduce input costs, ensure fair prices for farmers, and provide compensation in case of losses."

"I have come to Bihar to support and serve the farmers here and help increase agricultural productivity,” he added.

During his visit, Chouhan stressed that Bihar holds tremendous potential for agricultural development, and efforts are being made to ensure that farmers in the region benefit from scientific innovations, government schemes, and institutional collaboration.

He added that the government is actively promoting agricultural diversification, natural farming, and focused initiatives like the Pulses Mission and Oilseeds Mission, all aimed at making Indian agriculture more resilient, sustainable, and profitable.

Referring to the ongoing efforts under the government’s “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan,” Chouhan said, “Ek Rashtra, Ek Krishi, Ek Team (One Nation, One Agriculture, One Team)” is the motto driving these initiatives. He underlined the importance of integrating the efforts of central and state governments, agricultural scientists, and universities to ensure long-term solutions for India’s agricultural challenges.

