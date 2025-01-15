Vikram Prabhu’s first look as Desi Raju from pan-Indian film ‘Ghaati’ released

Chennai, Jan 15 (IANS) The first look of actor Vikram Prabhu's character in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s explosive action entertainer ‘Ghaati’ was released on the occasion of his birthday on Wednesday.

Along with the first look poster, the unit of ‘Ghaati’, which features Anushka Shetty in the lead, also released an electrifying glimpse of Vikram Prabhu’s character in the film.

Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, ‘Ghaati’ is the second collaboration between Anushka and Krish, following the success of the blockbuster film ‘Vedam’. Interestingly, the film will be Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations.

Vikram Prabhu plays the male lead character Desi Raju.

In the glimpse, Vikram is seen being chased by the police through dense forests and rugged ghat areas. What follows is a series of intense action sequences where he takes on goons. The action-packed sequences end with a lighter, romantic touch as Vikram and Anushka share a meaningful, yet subtle moment riding their bikes side by side, flashing smiles at each other, suggesting a powerful chemistry between their characters.

The glimpse not only promises high-octane action but also points toward a compelling love story. The glimpse leaves a lasting impression, making audiences eager for more.

The tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend" speaks of the film’s unique narrative, one that explores the fine lines between good and evil, survival and morality.

‘Ghaati’ promises to be an intense journey into the darker realms of human nature, where characters must confront their pasts, make impossible choices, and ultimately seek redemption.

Manojh Reddy Katasani’s striking cinematography brings the world of ‘Ghaati’ to life, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar’s music sets the tone for its intense atmosphere.

Art direction by Thota Tharrani and editing by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy further elevate the production. With Sai Madhav Burra contributing sharp dialogues, the film promises to engage audiences with its powerful storytelling.

Set to release in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Ghaati is slated for a grand release on April 18 this year.

