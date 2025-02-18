Vikram Kochhar on 'The Networker': This film is more than just a story about MLM it’s about human emotions

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Vikram Kochhar will next be seen leading the forthcoming drama, "The Networker". The film offers a compelling narrative that intertwines ambition, trust, and perseverance within the intricate world of multi-level marketing (MLM).

The movie delves into the psychological and financial struggles of individuals who enter this world. At its core, "The Networker" is a story about people—their dreams, struggles, and the emotional toll of chasing success in an industry that promises financial freedom but often delivers unexpected challenges. The film presents a nuanced exploration of the psychological and financial complexities faced by those drawn into MLM, highlighting the resilience and vulnerabilities of human nature.

Talking about his next, the actor revealed that this film is more than just a story about MLM, it’s about human emotions. Sharing his excitement about the project, Vikram Kochhar said, “This film is more than just a story about MLM; it’s about human emotions, relationships, and the choices we make. I was drawn to the script because it felt real—like something people could relate to, whether or not they’ve experienced MLM firsthand, and want to thank the producers Vikash Malik and Sharad Malik for backing this ambitious project."

The makers have already launched the first look poster from the film that features all the key characters of the movie standing amidst the backdrop of money.

"The Networker" enjoys an ensemble cast, led by Vikram Kochhar, along with Vindhya Tiwari, Atul Srivastava, Vedika Bhandari, Brijendra Kala, Durgesh Kumar, Ishtiyaq Khan, and Rishabh Pathak in prominent roles.

Produced by Vikash Malik and Sharad Malik, the film has been presented by GUTARGOO ENTERTAINMENT in collaboration with NAVRITU FILMS. Made under the direction of Vikas Kumar Vishwakarma, the story of the project has been penned by Vikash Malik.

"The Networker" is expected to reach the cinema halls on Diwali 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.