Vijay and Radhikka look smitten in Jasleen Royal’s romantic track ‘Sahiba’

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Jasleen Royal’s highly anticipated romantic track "Sahiba," starring Vijay Deverakonda and Radhikka Madan, is finally out.

The song showcases the captivating and intense chemistry between Vijay, who portrays a photographer, and Radhikka, who hails from an upper-class family. Their sizzling chemistry brings the historical setting to life.

The video also features Dulquer Salmaan and Jasleen Royal, who previously collaborated on the hit song "Heeriye." In the track, Madan showcases her dancing skills as she seems lost in love with Vijay’s character.

Both Vijay and Radhikka shared the song on Instagram, writing, “A love letter to unconditional love #Sahiba is OUT NOW! Hope you all love it as much as we did while making it.”

Talking about the song, Jasleen shared, “This is my most ambitious project, and working with Vijay and Radhikka was incredible. Their on-screen chemistry is undeniable, and they truly brought the characters to life.” Fans quickly flooded the comments section, showering love on the track. One fan commented, “Oh my god, it’s just mesmerizing.” Another wrote, “Already listening in a loop.” A third user gushed, “Beautifully crafted, ‘Sahiba’ resonates with pure emotions and timeless charm.”

Radhikka added, “Working on 'Sahiba' was a truly magical experience. The music, the visuals, the emotions—it all came together beautifully. I'm so grateful to be a part of this project.” On the other hand, the Liger star shared, “It was a joy to collaborate with Jasleen and the entire team on 'Sahiba.' The music video is visually stunning and emotionally powerful, and I can't wait for the audience to experience it.”

Stebin Ben lent his voice to the romantic song. Sharing his excitement, he mentioned, “’Sahiba’ was a privilege to be a part of Jasleen's vision. Her passion for music is truly inspiring.”

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Jasleen Royal, "Sahiba" marks Vijay Deverakonda’s first on-screen collaboration with Radhikka Madan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.