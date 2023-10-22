Vidhu Vinod Chopra gives clapboard click prior to Nishtha Sharma's performance on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Director-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently graced the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ for its latest episode as a special guest. Watching the performances, the director was greatly impressed by the act of contestant Nishtha Sharma whose talent he called a "rarity."

The ‘Parinda’ director came with the star cast of his upcoming film ‘12th Fail’, which included Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar along with music composer Shantanu Moitra.

He watched the many talented acts on stage, however, it was contestant Nishtha Sharma’s soulful rendition of her own original track ‘Hans Ke Milna’, composed by Amjad Nadeem which moved him.

Hailing her talent, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said: "Nishtha, your rendition of the song was truly exceptional. I thoroughly enjoyed it. In fact, in today's day and age, it's a rarity to come across such soulful tunes. Fantastic job!"

Going further, he gave her the first clapboard click before she performed on the stage. As she belted out her rendition, she ended up giving an admirable performance which was loved by all the judges, special guests and audiences alike.

Judge Neeti Mohan chimed in and said: "Your performance today was truly Nishtha at her best, a melodious and sweet song that feels like it was made just for you. Congratulations on your first OG song; I hope it's embraced and loved by all."

Now back with a bang after the success of its previous season, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma’ airs Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

