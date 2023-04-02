Veteran Tollywood actor Costumes Krishna passes away

Hyderabad, April 2 (IANS) Veteran Tollywood actor and producer Costumes Krishna passed away due to age-related ailment on Sunday in Chennai.

The costume designer-turned-actor, who played character actor in many Tollywood movies, breathed his last at his residence in Chennai, according to reports.

Several Tollywood personalities have condoled the death of Costumes Krishna and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Hailing from Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, his real name was Madasu Krishna. He shifted to Madras in 1954 to work as assistant costume designer. Within a short period of time, he established himself and later worked as full-time costume designer in Ramanaidu's studio.

Costumes Krishna designed costumes for many top actors including NTR, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Chiranjeevi, Vanishree, Jayasudha, Jayaprada and Sridevi. The costumes designed by him were the trendsetters in those days.

On the advise of director Kodi Ramakrishna, Costumes Krishna started acting in movies. 'Bharat Bandh' (1991) was his first movie, in which he played the villain. He went on to act in over 100 films in a career spanning over decades. He played different roles as a character actor in movies like 'Pellam Chebite Vinali', 'Police Lockup', 'Allari Mogudu', 'Villain' and 'Puttintiki Ra Chelli'.

He also produced 'Aswaddhama' starring superstar Krishna, which became a blockbuster. He also produced a few other movies including 'Pelli Pandiri' and 'Arundhati'.

