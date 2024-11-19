Very 'productive' meeting with PM Modi, says British PM Starmer

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 19 (IANS) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday described his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "productive" as he announced plans to relaunch bilateral trade negotiations.

"A very productive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yesterday, we announced plans to relaunch UK-India trade talks. A new trade deal will support jobs and prosperity in the UK and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across the country," Starmer said in a post on X.

In the meeting that took place on the sidelines on the first day of the Rio G20 Summit, both leaders agreed to advance the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The collaboration aims to elevate relations in trade and investment, security and defence, technology, climate action, health, and education, according to a statement released by 10 Downing Street.

"They also welcomed the recent launch of the Technology Security Initiative and discussed the opportunities for further cooperation on defence and security," the UK PMO said.

Starmer's office also noted that both leaders agreed on the strength of cultural ties between the two countries that provide a strong foundation for further ongoing cooperation.

The British PM emphasised the relaunch of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, which had stalled earlier this year, and expressed intent to establish a "new strategic partnership" with India.

"A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK – and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across our country," Starmer said after his meeting with PM Modi.

He outlined Britain's focus on deepening ties in security, education, technology, and climate change alongside the trade agreement.

Prime Minister Modi echoed these sentiments, calling the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK "immensely important."

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation, and trade. We also want to strengthen cultural linkages."

He described the meeting as "extremely productive," marking his first interaction with Starmer since the Labour leader assumed office in July after defeating Rishi Sunak.

Trade talks between India and the UK had stalled in March after several years of negotiations.

The discussions were hindered by differing priorities -- India sought increased visas for students and business people, while Britain aimed to reduce tariffs on whiskey and automobiles and sought better access to India's service sector.

Since then, the UK has witnessed political changes, with Starmer's Labour government replacing the Conservatives.

The renewed focus on trade negotiations signals a mutual commitment to advancing economic and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

