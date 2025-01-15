Venky sir is just terrific in ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’, says Mahesh Babu

Chennai, Jan 15 (IANS) Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who has extended his heartiest congratulations to the entire unit of director Anil Ravipudi’s ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’, has termed actor Venkatesh’s performance in the film as being “just terrific”.

Taking to his X timeline, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Enjoyed watching #SankranthikiVasthunam , A proper festive film... @VenkyMama sir is just terrific. So proud and happy for my director @AnilRavipudi for giving consecutive blockbusters. @aishu_dil, @Meenakshiioffl were superb in their characters. The kid "Bulli Raju" knocked it right out of the park. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew.”

Needless to say, Mahesh Babu’s appreciation further delighted the unit of ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’, which is elated with the fantastic response from the audience to the film.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the producers of the film, replied to Mahesh Babu’s tweet. They said, “From launching the trailer to sharing your blockbuster words about #BlockbusterSankranthikiVasthunam, you’ve been a true pillar of support and encouragement, and we couldn’t be more thankful. Thanks a lot, dear SUPER STAR @UrstrulyMahesh garu. Team #SankranthikiVasthunam is truly elated and grateful for your unwavering love and support.”

Director Anil Ravipudi, for his part, replied to Mahesh Babu’s tweet, saying, “Sir, Thank you so much…So Glad. Extremely thankful to you for always being my pillar of strength. Our whole team is overjoyed with your response to #SankranthikiVasthunam.”

Interestingly, ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ is Anil Ravipudi’s eighth film to have consecutively emerged a success.

The film, which features actors Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshii Chaudhary in the lead, has already set the cash registers ringing.

It grossed a whopping Rs 45 crore worldwide on its very first day, making it actor Venkatesh’s all-time highest opening ever.

The second day’s collection of the film, some media reports claimed, were as good as the first day’s and added that if the film continued to do business at this brisk pace, its collections may well go past the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of the third day, which is Thursday.

