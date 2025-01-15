Women's HIL: Soorma Hockey Club secure 2-1 victory over Odisha Warriors

Ranchi, Jan 15 (IANS) Hina Bano and Sonam found the back of the net as Soorma Hockey Club continued their strong start to the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 with a 2-1 win against Odisha Warriors at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Hina Bano (6’) opened the account for Soorma Hockey Club and Sonam (47’) doubled their lead in the last quarter. Freeke Moes (57’) brought the Warriors back in contention with a goal towards the end of the game but failed to change the outcome any further.

Odisha Warriors began the game on the front foot with Baljeet Kaur blazing into the opposition circle and forcing Soorma’s goalkeeper Savita into action. But soon after, Soorma Hockey Club initiated a counterattack through Ajmina Kujur on the left wing and found Hina Bano, who deflected the ball past Jocelyn Bartram to score the first goal of the game.

The Warriors’ Sakshi Rana responded by earning a penalty corner minutes later but Ishika Chaudhary was unable to guide the ball towards goal. They continued to press ahead in search of an equaliser and Freeke Moes had an opportunity close to the end of the quarter but her shot sailed off target.

It was end-to-end stuff in the second quarter with both teams battling to make headways into the opposition half. Soorma Hockey Club made the majority of the opportunities as the quarter progressed but were missing the finishing touch. With six minutes left in the quarter, Freeke Moes earned a penalty corner for Warriors but Claire Colwill failed to bypass Savita and her defenders. Freeke continued to threaten down the right wing and pressure Soorma’s defence but failed to create a scoring chance.

Soorma’s Salima Tete and Sonam looked dangerous as the third quarter began, dodging past defenders for fun and winning their first penalty corner. But Salima failed to put away the deflection from Penny Squibb’s attempt at goal. Halfway through the quarter, Salima embarked on another dangerous run down the right wing but could not find a teammate in the circle.

Freeke continued to be the standout player for the Warriors, weaving past multiple players and earning another penalty corner with three minutes left in the quarter but Yibbi Jansen’s flick on goal was swatted away by Savita and Soorma maintained their one-goal lead heading into the last quarter.

The Odisha Warriors looked to get back on level terms but, on a counterattack, Charlotte Englebert crossed to Sonam from the right wing, who dinked the ball into the goal and doubled Soorma’s lead early in the fourth quarter. The Warriors began stitching together passes to surge ahead and create goalscoring opportunities but Soorma remained resolute in defence.

However, with three minutes left in the game, Freeke pinched the ball high on the pitch and rocketed a reverse shot to beat Savita in goal and bring the Warriors back into the game. Although, Soorma managed to hold on to their one-goal advantage and sealed their second victory.

