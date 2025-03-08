Valmiki Mahotsav 2025: Grand celebration in Bihar's Valmiki Nagar today

Patna, March 8 (IANS) After a nine-year gap, the much-awaited Valmiki Mahotsav is set to return with grandeur on Saturday in Bihar's Valmiki Nagar, located on the India-Nepal border.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will arrive in Valmiki Nagar by helicopter in the evening to formally inaugurate the festival.

District Magistrate (DM) of West Champaran, Dinesh Kumar Rai, confirmed the CM's participation and said that all preparations have been completed.

The festival will feature cultural programs from 3 to 9 p.m., showcasing performances by local artists, Bhojpuri celebrities, and other renowned performers.

Valmiki Nagar, often referred to as the "Kashmir of Bihar", is known for its spiritual and natural beauty, associated with Maharishi Valmiki, the author of Ramayana.

The festival was previously celebrated in 2014 and 2016, but due to various reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic, it could not be held. Now, after nine years, the grand celebration is making a comeback.

The event will take place at the playground of River Valley Higher Secondary School.

During the Mahotsav, performances by Tharuhat and regional artists and special acts by famous Bhojpuri artists will take place here.

CM Nitish Kumar will land at Valmiki Nagar Airport and proceed to the event venue on Saturday evening.

DM Dinesh Kumar Rai has personally inspected the airport and festival venue to ensure smooth preparations.

"The festival coincides with International Women's Day (March 8), adding a special significance to the event. CM Nitish Kumar has always admired the scenic beauty of Valmiki Nagar, making it one of his favourite destinations alongside Rajgir," Rai said.

After nearly a decade, Valmiki Mahotsav, Bihar's heritage and art will get a grand platform.

The event will highlight Valmiki Nagar's potential as a major tourist attraction.

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections approaching, this event also serves as a political outreach opportunity as well.

The people of Valmiki Nagar and West Champaran are expecting special announcements from the Bihar CM during the event.

