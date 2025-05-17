Vairamuthu lauds Soori for chiding fans who ate 'mann soru' for his film's success!

Chennai, May 17 (IANS) National Award winning lyricist Vairamuthu on Saturday lauded actor Soori for chiding some of his fans, who had consumed food served on the floor as part of their prayers offered to God for the success of his latest film, 'Maaman'.

Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, 'Maaman', which features Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, released on Friday. Some of Soori's die hard fans in Madurai, who were eager to ensure that their hero's film emerged a success, offered prayers at a Murugan temple and ate 'Mann Soru' (food in sand) as part of their prayers.

When Soori learnt of the developments, he reportedly chided his fans saying that he was ashamed to call those who had eaten Mann Soru for the success of his film as his younger brothers. He told them, "This is foolishness. If the film and its story are good, it will emerge a success. Instead can a film succeed if one eats Mann Soru? This pains me a lot. They could have spent this money on buying food, water for four people. Those who do such things are not qualified to be my fans."

Now, Soori's stern statements have come in for praise from lyricist Vairamuthu.

Vairamuthu has congratulated Soori for openly scolding his fans who had consumed mann soru for the success of his film. You can grow crops on soil and crops can produce food but soil itself cannot become food. It requires courage for an actor to say that those without even this basic common sense cannot be his fans.

"Had all the heroes disciplined their fan bases like this, both art and culture would have progressed," he said.

Maaman, which revolves around the love a boy has for his maternal uncle, hit screens worldwide on May 16 this year.

Apart from Soori, Jayaprakash, Rajkiran and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the film also features Bala Saravanan, Viji Chandrashekar, Baba Baskar, Nikhila Shankar and Master Prakeeth Shivan among others.

