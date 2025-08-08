Vaibhav Raj Gupta calls his grandfather 'his first fashion icon'

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Aside from proving his mettle as a versatile actor with diverse performances in "Gullak" and "Mandala Murders", Vaibhav Raj Gupta is also making a lot of heads turn with his fashion choices.

Vaibhav has revealed that fashion has always played a meaningful role in his life. Calling his grandfather his first fashion inspiration, he said, “He was an artist. The way he carried himself, the way he dressed — it was pure elegance. In his youth, he looked like Dilip Kumar, and as he aged, he reminded me of Al Pacino. Watching him taught me that fashion is about presence, not just clothing.”

Vaibhav added that for him, style is not about trends — it’s about energy, expression, and emotion.

As he was growing up, he used to emulate his grandfather’s effortlessly chic looks, and this early influence stayed with him over the years, invoking a deep admiration for icons in both Bollywood and sport.

Vaibhav's fashion is influenced by Ranbir Kapoor, whom he admires for his easygoing charm; Vicky Kaushal, for his sharp minimalism; and Shah Rukh Khan, who, according to Vaibhav, “always carries himself with timeless grace.”

Coming to Hollywood, Vaibhav looks up to the breezy style sensitivities of Jake Gyllenhaal, Brad Pitt, and Benicio Del Toro.

In addition to this, Vaibhav called renowned footballer Lionel Messi a true fashion icon.

“The way he wears his jersey, his sneakers, his tattoos — it’s full of personality and quiet confidence", Vaibhav noted.

Stating his personal definition of fashion, he added, “Fashion is not just about wearing good clothes. It’s about how you feel in them. Confidence, comfort, and authenticity — that’s what makes a look memorable.”

Work-wise, Vaibhav underwent a massive physical transformation to play Vikram Singh, a hardened cop in Netflix’s psychological crime thriller "Mandala Murders".

He trained rigorously at the Yash Raj Films gym under the expert supervision of a fitness trainer.

His intense fitness regimen included at least three hours of training every day, with a minimum of 30 reps per set.

