Vadodara police rescue businessman after gunpoint abduction drama

Vadodara, Sep 6 (IANS) The Vadodara police on Wednesday arrested two individuals in connection with the alleged abduction of a local businessman.

The victim, identified as Rashmikant Pandya (50), the owner of an engineering firm in Vadodara, was reportedly abducted before being rescued by a police patrol van after five hours in captivity.

On Tuesday night, Pandya was driving back home alone after a family dinner.

According to the FIR, two bike-borne individuals -- Manjitinder Singh Rai and Satnam Singh Gurmit Singh Rai (both aged 32) -- intercepted Pandya near Fatehgunj. They claimed that Pandya's driving posed a threat to them and insisted on going to a police station. However, once inside the SUV, they allegedly brandished a pistol and forced Pandya to drive according to their instructions.

Pandya claimed that the suspects took Rs 3,500 in cash from his wallet along with three mobile phones. The duo also ordered Pandya to sign blank cheques from three separate chequebooks they found in his bag. When he refused, they physically assaulted him, tied his hands, blindfolded him, and continued driving.

The abductors later stopped at a closed Kathiyawadi restaurant, looking for food. After this they drove to a highway hotel near Por in Vadodara district, where they ate dinner with Pandya still bound and seated beside them.

The turning point occurred when a police patrol van intercepted the vehicle randomly during a highway checking. Pandya seized the opportunity to seek help, leading to the arrest of the abductors.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including wrongful confinement, abduction, robbery, criminal intimidation, and abetment. Both individuals are natives of Punjab, with prior involvement in legal cases, including assault and culpable homicide.

