Vaani Kapoor seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain; drops photos

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor shared pictures from her divine visit to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday.

The actress, who has eight million followers on Instagram, posted a string of pictures in which she is seen wearing a pink saree. She styled her hair in a low bun and accessorised the look with earrings.

One snap shows her whispering her wishes into the ears of 'Nandi,' while another shows her with hands joined, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva.

Vaani, who is known for her work in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Bell Bottom', gave the tune of the spiritual song 'Jaikal Mahakal' by Amit Trivedi to her post.

The actress captioned it: "Jai Mahakal."

The 35-year-old actress began her acting career in 2013 with the romantic comedy 'Shuddh Desi Romance', starring Parineeti Chopra and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She then appeared in the Tamil movie 'Aaha Kalyanam' and the Hindi films 'Befikre' and 'War.'

Vaani was last seen in the 2022 period drama 'Shamshera' alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

She next has ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Raid 2’, 'Badtameez Gill', and 'Mandala Murders' in the pipeline.

