Uzbekistan holds first mixed-system parliamentary election

Tashkent, Oct 27 (IANS) Uzbekistan began voting in its parliamentary and local council elections on Sunday, conducting its first use of a mixed electoral system.

Polls opened at 8:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m. local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

"For the first time in the history of Uzbekistan, elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (the lower house of the Parliament) will be held based on a mixed electoral system," said the Central Election Commission.

Uzbekistan's Legislative Chamber will elect 150 deputies, half of whom will be chosen through single-mandate constituencies and the other half based on political party lists in a proportional nationwide vote.

Five officially registered political parties are competing for these seats, with around 20 million voters registered to cast their ballots.

The election is expected to draw 851 international and foreign observers.

A recent survey by the Center for Progressive Reforms, a Uzbekistan-based research institute, shows a population eager for change, particularly in areas such as transparency, economic reform, judicial independence, and environmental protection.

The last parliamentary elections took place in December 2019.

