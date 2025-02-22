Using modern tools to increase revenue & improve tax collections: Tripura CM

Agartala, Feb 22 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that to increase revenue from various sectors and improve tax collection, modern technologies are being utilised and digital awareness among the taxpayers would be further expanded.

Inaugurating ‘GST Jaagrookta Abhiyan’, the Chief Minister said that to increase revenue from diverse sectors and to further improve tax collection, the state government is actively working to create a taxpayer-friendly environment through improved modern infrastructure and procedural simplification.

“Digital awareness among the taxpayers would be further extended across Tripura to make it easy to make transactions for various taxes,” said the Chief Minister while inaugurating the GST awareness campaign and GST Knowledge Center at the Pragna Bhavan in Agartala.

He said that taxpayers are one of the main development partners. Keeping this in mind, the Union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, introduced the GST in 2017.

“In the ongoing financial year (2024-25) the annual budget of the state government was Rs 27,800 crore. From various organisations, business houses, and individuals, the Tripura government collected Rs 3,700 in taxes. Of the Rs 3,700 crore tax, the government has provided 25 per cent to TTAADC (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council) and 10 per cent to Urban Local Bodies across the state,” Saha said.

He said the previous Left Front government had taken a Rs 13,000 crore loan from different organisations while the incumbent government has also taken a loan from various institutions, to make payment of instalments and loan interest along with providing salaries to the employees and pensions to the retired employees, the government has been making bulk expenditure from the budget.

The Chief Minister informed that the annual budget for 2025-26 would be placed in the Atate assembly next month.

At the function, Saha also honoured prominent taxpayers and officials of various departments and launched an anti-fake registration campaign, unveiled a new logo, and introduced the 'Kara Sathi' WhatsApp chatbot.

