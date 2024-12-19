US San Diego politicians want to block Trump deportations, but sheriff refuses

New York, Dec 19 (IANS) A new immigration policy adopted by the US San Diego County Board of Supervisors was supposed to stop jails from working with federal immigration officials, a move that would potentially hinder President-elect Donald Trump's promise of mass deportations.

But the county is now locked in a standoff in what could be a preview of local immigration politics after Trump retakes office in January.

San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez said her office won't comply with the county's policy and would continue to notify US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials when some people not authorised to be in the country are released from county jails, reported the Los Angeles Times.

"The Sheriff, as an independently elected official, sets the policy for the Sheriff's Office," the office said in a statement hours after the board approved the policy. "The Sheriff has the sole and exclusive authority to operate county jails."

"The stalemate comes as some California jurisdictions are bracing for Trump's promise on deportations and adopting policies designed to protect immigrant communities. Some California officials, including Attorney General Rob Bonta, said they are readying for legal fights against the incoming administration," said the report.

The clash between the majority of San Diego County's Board of Supervisors and its sheriff also illustrates how -- even in California, a sanctuary state -- efforts to undermine the Trump administration's deportation plans could face legal challenges, practical hurdles and clashes when local officials disagree, it added.

Martinez and the majority of the supervisors are Democrats, but local law enforcement officials sometimes have pushed back against policies that would reduce their cooperation with federal law enforcement. In San Diego, it’s unclear how county officials and the Sheriff’s Office intend to go forward.

In a statement to The Times, Martinez reiterated her decision not to follow the board policy. She declined to be interviewed.

“We do not plan to seek legal action against the County regarding the Board’s policy,” the statement said. “However, I want to assure the public that the Sheriff’s Office will continue to follow existing state law and maintain our current practices, which reflect years of experience in balancing public safety with community trust.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.