US: Greek-owned vessel damaged by Houthi attack

Washington, June 13 (IANS/DPA) An unmanned surface vessel launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels has hit a Greek-owned and operated ship off the coast of Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

The impact of the hit caused severe flooding and damage to the ship's engine room. There were no injuries reported.

The Liberian flagged M/V Tutor most recently docked in Russia.

CENCTOM said on Wednesday that its forces destroyed three anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) launchers in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen and one uncrewed aerial system also launched from a Houthi area over the Red Sea in the past 24 hours.

"This continued malign and reckless behaviour by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," the statement said.

Houthi militants have repeatedly fired on merchant ships in the critical Red Sea shipping corridor that connects to the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal since the start of the war in Gaza in October.

The militants have said the attacks are intended to support the Palestinian militant group Hamas by making it more difficult for cargo ships to reach Israel.

In response to the attacks, the US and the UK have carried out several military strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen.

The European Union has also launched a military operation to protect merchant shipping in the Red Sea.

