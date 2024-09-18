Urmila Matondkar shares ‘Masoom’ moments on Shabana Azmi’s birthday

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar, who is known for ‘Rangeela’, ‘Satya’, ‘Pinjar’, ‘Ek Hasina Thi’ and others, has wished veteran actress Shabana Azmi on her birthday.

On Wednesday, Urmila took to her Instagram, and shared a slew of pictures with the senior actress. The first picture in the carousel is from her movie ‘Masoom’ in which she starred as a child artiste and played the daughter of Shabana.

She also penned a long note in the caption talking about her relationship with the senior actress. She wrote, “The ‘Maa’ that CineMa gave me..and cheesy as it may sound I can always say to anyone “Mere paas Maa hai” Happy Birthday dearest Shabanaji”.

She further mentioned, “It has been an absolute pleasure and an incredible privilege to have seen you, worked with you, understood and learnt a great deal from you which still continues. Nothing can precisely describe the bond that I share with you which both of us have so carefully woven for almost 4 decades and tremendously cherished. May you continue to brighten our paths and show us the way to love, life and great heights”.

‘Masoom’ marked the directorial debut of the acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The screenplay for the film was penned by the legendary lyricist-writer-poet Gulzar. It is an unofficial adaptation of the novel ‘Man, Woman and Child’ by Erich Segal. It was also adapted into a Malayalam movie ‘Olangal’ and an American movie ‘Man, Woman and Child’. The film also starred Naseeruddin Shah along with Tanuja, Supriya Pathak and Saeed Jaffrey.

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi, who is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, has completed 50 years in the Indian film industry. The International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto 2024 will pay tribute to the veteran actress during its 13th edition. The festival is set to be held next month.

