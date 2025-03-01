Urmila Matondkar celebrates 28 years of her film ‘Judaai’

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar took to social media to celebrate the 28th anniversary of her hit film “Judaai.”

Released in 1997, the film, directed by Raj Kanwar, remains one of the most memorable romantic dramas in Bollywood. Urmila took to her Instagram stories to commemorate the occasion, sharing her gratitude and reflections on the film that shaped her career. The Rangeela actress reposted a fan edit and wrote, “28 years of #Judai Thank you for your love.” In next follow up post, she shared her photos from the film.

Judaai, produced by Surinder Kapoor and Boney Kapoor was the remake of the Telugu movie "Subalagnam." It starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Urmila Matondkar. Kader Khan, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Upasana Singh and Saeed Jaffrey feature in supporting roles.

The plot centers around the struggles of Kajal (Sridevi), a greedy wife who, enticed by wealth, persuades her husband (Kapoor) to marry a second time. Upon its release, the film became a major commercial success, earning ₹48.77 crore against its ₹6.30 crore budget, and emerged as the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of 1997.

Meanwhile, Urmila recently joined Shilpa Shetty and Reni Mukerji on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. To mark the occasion, actor Anil Kapoor hosted a special puja at his residence in Mumbai. Urmila made a special appearance at the gathering.

On the professional front, Urmila Matondkar has starred in movies across various regional cinemas, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Marathi. She has been a part of numerous successful films, like “Chamatkar”, “Aa Gale Lag Jaa,” “Ek Haseena Thi,” “Bhoot,” “Rangeela”, “Judaai”, “Mere Sapno Ki Rani,” “Satya,” “Janam Samjha Karo,” “Kunwara,” “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya,” “Lajja,” “Om Jai Jagdish,” “Pinjar,” and more.

Her last on-screen appearance was in 2018 in a special role in the film Blackmail. After a brief hiatus, Urmila made an exciting announcement in 2022 about her comeback project. She is set to star in a thrilling web series titled “Tiwari.”

