Unni Mukundan's next 'Get-Set-Baby' is a ‘dramedy with an emotional twist’

Kochi, Nov 1 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘Get-Set Baby’ on Wednesday released its poster starring actor Unni Mukundan as an IVF specialist.

The new project is written by Y.V. Rajesh in whichUnniwill be playing a doctor, who is navigating intricate phases of life, making this a compelling story of resilience and passion.

Directed by Vinay Govind, it is a comedy-drama, promising a unique narrative style that balances serious aspects of life with a touch of humour with Mukundan's impeccable comic timing adds a layer of charm to the storyline, making it a must-watch.

Unni's fans also look forward to seeing him in a completely new avatar, a fresh and never-before-seen look that adds to the anticipation surrounding the film.

The actor said, “I love doing films that are socially relevant yet entertaining. 'Get-Set Baby!' Has that perfect balance of communicating an emotional story with commercial sense of cinema. I am sure that this film will bring me a lot of love and place me in the hearts of families,” said the actor who has reached a new level of acceptance in his career.

The film’s producer Suunil Jaiin, expressingthe team's enthusiasm for showcasing this unique film to the audiences said they are very excited to produce this film which is not only entertaining but also has an emotional message at its core.

“It’s sure to resonate with our audiences all over. Having an actor like Unnion board is an icing on the cake,” said Suunil.

Unni is also a producer himself and hisfilm ‘Meppadiyan’ recently won the Best Debut Film Producer and Best Debut Film Director award at the prestigious National Awards.

'Get-Set Baby!' is produced by Kingsmen Productions, Skanda Cinemas, and Centurion Studios, with Suunil Jaiin and Sajeev Soman at the helm and is slated to release in early 2024.

