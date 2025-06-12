Unity against terrorism lauded in BRICS parliamentary forum: RS Deputy Chairman

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said on Thursday that India's position on key issues -- including the recent tragic attack in Pahalgam and its continued advocacy for global unity in the fight against terrorism -- was widely appreciated during the recently concluded 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

These positions were unanimously reflected in the forum's final joint declaration.

In particular, India's firm and principled stance on countering terrorism received a strong boost.

While addressing the media persons in the Parliament House, the Deputy Chairman said that Indian delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and forcefully called for the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

He also highlighted that the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held in Brasilia, with participation from the Parliaments of all 10 member countries, including India, was a significant success for the country.

He said that this year's event included delegations from India, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Representatives from these Parliaments actively engaged in the deliberations and played a pivotal role in shaping the joint declaration.

The Deputy Chairman emphasised that the joint declaration strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, with Parliament members pledging to take collective action against terrorism.

Sharing the Deputy Chairman Singh's views, the Indian delegation underscored the urgent need for coordinated efforts to curb financial support to terrorist organisations, enhance intelligence sharing, prevent the misuse of emerging technologies, and strengthen cooperation in investigation and judicial processes.

He highlighted that India's approach received special recognition, with BRICS Parliaments affirming that active participation by all member nations is vital to ensuring global peace and security.

Praising the achievements of Indian delegation, the Deputy Chairman said that the delegation effectively articulated India's strong and clear stance on several key issues -- particularly the need for global cooperation against terrorism, the pursuit of a just and balanced international order, engagement in technological innovation, and the promotion of democratic exchange.

He also noted that after multiple rounds of intensive discussions and deliberations, a broad consensus was reached on key global issues such as the responsible use of artificial intelligence, global trade and economy, inter-Parliamentary cooperation, global peace and security.

He said that at the conclusion of the Forum, India was honoured with the responsibility of hosting the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum next year, with Lok Sabha Speaker Birla formally assuming the chairmanship.

In his recent speech, the Lok Sabha Speaker addressed the sessions of the forum on four sub-themes which include -- towards stronger and more durable BRICS Inter-Parliamentary cooperation; BRICS Parliaments united for the reform of the multilateral peace and security architecture; inter-Parliamentary cooperation for responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence; and BRICS Parliamentary action in search of new paths for economic development.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.