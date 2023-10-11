UNICEF, WHO teams visit DJB's water treatment plants to study operations

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Delhi Minister of Water, Saurabh Bharadwaj, officials from the central government, UNICEF, and World Health Organisation (WHO) teams visited the Sonia Vihar and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants to see their operations.

A meeting was held between the officials concerned with Delhi Jal Board officers at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant (WTP) before they were shown a detailed presentation regarding the working of the WTPs.

“The presentation explained how the DJB works to purify water, where they source the water from, and the process employed in their WTPs. Information was also shared regarding the various laboratories established by the DJB at its WTPs and other locations and how the process of measuring water standards is carried out in all these testing labs,” said an official.

“After reviewing all the information, officials from the central government, and the UNICEF, and WHO team lauded the entire process of purifying and distributing water to Delhi residents by the DJB. They also commended the procedures followed in all of DJB's testing labs,” said the officials.

Bharadwaj said that officials from the central government and the UNICEF, and WHO team wanted to understand how DJB ensures the availability of clean water to the people of Delhi on such a massive scale. He elucidated that DJB sources water from the Ganges, Yamuna, and groundwater, which is then purified through the processes in the DJB's WTPs and distributed to households.

Bharadwaj also shared that approximately 10,000 kilometers of water pipelines have been laid in Delhi. “These pipelines ensure that water reaches almost every colony in Delhi. In cases where some areas are yet to be connected, the Delhi Jal Board is actively working on extending the pipelines to those areas,” he said.

