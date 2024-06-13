Gippy Grewal teams up with Tejasswi Prakash

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal on Thursday shared scintillating pictures with actress Tejasswi Prakash, announcing that their new music video titled 'Revolver' will be released soon.

Gippy took to Instagram and shared a series of photos in which he is seen wearing a yellow outfit comprising a shirt, blazer, and pants, paired with black shoes.

The 'Bigg Boss 15' winner, Tejasswi Prakash, is seen in the snaps wearing an orange sleeveless bodycon dress.

The backdrop of the photos features marquee letters spelling out 'GG.'

Gippy, who was last seen in 'Shinda Shinda No Papa,' captioned the post: "Revolver video coming soon... EP- Badmashi."

The pictures have generated excitement among fans. One user commented: "You're looking extremely hot!"

Another fan expressed: "Gippy sir, we want your movie with Tejasswi."

Another comment read: "Super excited," while a user noted: "Unexpected duo Teju x Gippy."

Tejasswi was last seen as the lead in 'Naagin 6'. She has also appeared in music videos like 'Door Hova Gey' by Jassie Gill, 'Rula Deti Hai' by Yasser Desai, and 'Kalakaar' by Kulwinder Billa.

Gippy has starred in movies such as 'Carry on Jatta 3', 'Honeymoon', 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan', 'Lucknow Central', and 'Manje Bistre'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.