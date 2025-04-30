Unacceptable at all: BJP fumes at SP’s poster of Akhilesh ‘overlapping’ Babasaheb

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fresh salvo at the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday, taking strong exception to the party’s portrayal of its supremo Akhilesh Yadav as ‘equivalent’ to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

BJP called it a grave insult to Babasaheb and accused the SP of misusing his legacy for garnering support from the Dalit community.

The controversy erupted as a party poster surfaced this morning, showing SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Babasaheb ‘overlapping’ each other. Some reports said that the posters were also displayed at some places in Lucknow.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared the poster on his X handle and tore into the Akhilesh-led SP for distorting the face of Babasaheb and also accused it of offending the sentiments of the Dalit community.

“There can be no greater insult to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and the symbol of the Dalit community, than to distort his face and impose Akhilesh Yadav's face on it,” he wrote on X.

Further slamming the SP supremo, he said that Akhilesh Yadav can never equal Babasaheb's greatness and his contribution to the deprived sections of society, ‘no matter how many times he takes birth’.

Malviya further said, “Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh first insulted the great warrior Rana Sanga and now Babasaheb. This cannot be accepted by the Hindu society at all.”

Earlier, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also addressed a press conference and slammed the SP for the reprehensible poster, apparently belittling and trivialising the legacy of Babasaheb.

“A poster of the Samajwadi Party shows half the face of Babasaheb, and the remaining half is of Akhilesh Yadav. This is an insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar. They are trying to get the votes of Dalits by using such tactics."

“Babasaheb was against Parivar vaad while Akhilesh is a product of a dynasty," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also denounced the act and called it a ‘reflection of the party’s corrupt mentality’.

